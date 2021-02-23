Honda CR-V Class Action Lawsuit Dismissed

A Honda cracked windshield sent the owner to court after Honda refused to pay for the damage.

February 23, 2021 — A Honda CR-V class action lawsuit has been dismissed after the plaintiff accused the automaker of selling SUVs with defective windshields that spontaneously crack.

According to the 2017-2019 Honda CR-V lawsuit, the windshields can even shatter, and all without any external objects hitting the glass.

Illinois plaintiff Hakeem Hasan filed the lawsuit claiming he parked his new 2018 Honda CR-V in a parking lot and found a large crack in the glass the next morning.

A Honda dealership performed tests and allegedly determined the windshield crack wasn't caused by anything hitting the glass. Allegedly the warranty administrator said the crack looked like it was caused by stress due to defective materials or construction.

However, the Honda dealer service manager allegedly wouldn't even look at the cracked windshield and Honda refused to pay for repairs even though the CR-V had less than 5,000 miles on it.

The CR-V class action lawsuit says the plaintiff took his SUV to an auto glass repair company which also allegedly found the crack didn't come from an impact.

The repair shop said the evidence was "indicating a common vehicle frame issue which exerts excessive pressure on the windshield’s edges, causing stress cracks." The Honda dealership was allegedly notified about the finding but still refused to pay for the windshield.

The CR-V class action alleges one of the big problems with a cracked windshield is how it affects the Honda Sensing feature which uses sensors, cameras and radar to make driving safer. According to the CR-V class action lawsuit, a busted windshield can cause serious problems with the Sensing system.

“[S]cratches, nicks, and other damage to the windshield within the camera’s field of vision can cause the system to operate abnormally. If this occurs, we recommend that you replace the windshield with a genuine Honda replacement windshield." - Honda CR-V owner's manual

The Honda CR-V class action lawsuit was dismissed after the plaintiff and Honda agreed to settle the case on an individual basis.

"IT IS HEREBY STIPULATED by and between Plaintiff Hakeem Hasan and Defendant American Honda Motor Co., Inc., through their undersigned counsel, pursuant to Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(a)(1)(A)(ii), that this action is dismissed with prejudice as to Plaintiff's individual claims, with each Party to bear his or its own costs. This action is dismissed without prejudice as to the claims of the members of the putative class other than Plaintiff."

The Honda CR-V class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division - Hasan, v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by McGuire Law.