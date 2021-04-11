Infiniti Q50 and Q60 Cars Recalled After Crash

Infiniti recalls 13,000 cars that may enter limp-mode due to software errors.

April 11, 2021 — A recall of 2021 Infiniti Q50 and Q60 cars has been ordered because the engines may lose power as the cars enter limp-mode.

Nearly 13,000 Infiniti cars are at risk of stalling if the fuel supply is reduced to the engines.

The automaker says the cars may have been built with software problems regarding engine power and fuel supply to the engines after detecting rapid acceleration.

"Upon detection of an excessive torque input, the ECM should shut off fuel to reduce the engine speed. However, due to the software issue, a separate software function stops the fuel injector driver input controller operation that can result in an engine stall while driving; which could lead to a crash." — Infiniti

An Infiniti driver will notice reduced power as a warning light illuminates before the engine stalls.

Infiniti opened an internal investigation in February because of several complaints related to warning lights, reduced power and stalled engines.

The ECMs in the Infiniti Q50 and Q60 cars contain a software function to prevent unintended acceleration based on monitoring the torque input. The investigation showed the software in the ECM prevented it from correctly reducing engine speed after detecting excessive torque.

This causes the software to force the car to enter limp-home mode and activate a warning light. Infiniti says the engine can be restarted once it stalls, but driving a car that stalls is risky.

Infiniti has received one crash report but is unaware of any injuries related to the problem.

The 2021 Infiniti Q50 and Q60 recall is expected to begin May 25, 2021, when dealerships will reprogram the ECM software.

Infiniti Q50 and Q60 owners with questions should call 800-662-6200 and ask for information about recall number R20C5.