Infiniti QX30 SUVs Recalled To Prevent Loss of Steering

Infiniti SUVs may have universal joint bearings that separate from the universal joints.

June 16, 2021 — Model year 2017 Infiniti QX30 SUVs are recalled because the steering shaft bore holes for the universal joint bearings may move around too much and separate the bearings from the universal joints.

Infiniti says more than 1,700 SUVs could lose steering control if the bearings separate from the universal joints.

The supplier contacted Infiniti in March 2021 about possible defective steering shafts shipped to Nissan, but the only vehicles equipped with the defective components were certain 2017 Infiniti QX30 SUVs.

Specific vehicles were manufactured during specific production periods and no other vehicles were affected by the steering defects.

According to Infiniti, a driver may notice changes in the steering and hear abnormal noise. However, Infiniti says there haven't been any incident reports related to the steering shafts.

The U.S. recall includes 1,618 QX30s and in Canada about 110 Infiniti SUVs are recalled.

Infiniti QX30 owner recall letters will be mailed July 30, 2021, with information about dealers replacing the lower steering shafts.

Infiniti QX30 customers may call 800-867-7669 and ask about recall number PG1CF.