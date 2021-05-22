Investigation: Porsche Taycans Stall Without Warning

Government says owners complain the cars lose power without any illuminated warning lights.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a formal investigation after more than 10 owners of 2020-2021 Taycans filed complaints about their cars losing all power.

Six of those owners claim they couldn't restart the cars after they died.

The Porsche Taycan is equipped with an 800-volt battery and an auxiliary 12-volt battery, but a loss of charge in the 12V battery can deactivate the entire electrical system and kill the vehicle.

All the Taycan owners who complained say the vehicles stalled without any error messages present.

NHTSA says the preliminary evaluation will determine how severe the problem is and the safety consequences associated with the Taycan problems.

The government didn't mention how many Porsche Taycans are involved.

