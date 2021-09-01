Jaguar Land Rover Vehicles May Have Seat Belt Issues

About 41,000 Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles recalled for seat belt / child restraint problems.

August 31, 2021 — Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 41,000 vehicles because of possible problems with the seat belt automatic locking retractors that may prevent child seats from being secured.

The seat belt automatic locking retractors may deactivate early, which can prevent the child restraint systems from securing properly.

The retractor levers inside the seat belts may unintentionally deactivate early and switch to emergency locking retractor mode and cause loose seat belts.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2020-2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2020-2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport

2020-2022 Land Rover Discovery

2020-2022 Land Rover Defender

2021-2022 Jaguar F-Type

2020-2021 Jaguar F-Pace

2021 Jaguar XF

About 4,000 of the recalled vehicles are in Canada, and all will need inspected to verify if the seat belt assemblies need to be replaced.

Seat belt supplier Autoliv says a sub-supplier made mistakes with the retractors when the seat belts are used with child seats. To secure certain child seats using only the seat belt, the seat belt must be put in automatic locking retractor mode to remove extra seat belt slack.

But problems with the retractor can cause too much slack in the seat belt.

The defect isn't a problem when an adult is in the seat, and a child seat won't have issues if the LATCH system is used to secure the child restraint.

Jaguar Land Rover technicians will inspect the seat belt assemblies for a certain production date and replace the parts if the numbers match.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 22, 2021, but Jaguar Land Rover owners with concerns may call 800-637-6837.

Land Rover's reference number for this recall is N630.