Jaguar XE Recalled For Missing Welds

Jaguar recalls three vehicles to replace the rear rail assemblies.

May 20, 2021 — Jaguar is recalling three model year 2017-2018 and 2020 Jaguar XE vehicles that received replacement rear rail assemblies as part of service repairs.

But missing spot welds may weaken the strength of the rear rail assemblies.

Jaguar says the weakened rear rail assembly may allow the rear bumper beam to detach when the vehicle is being towed, or could cause the tow-bar assembly to detach when towing a trailer.

The Jaguar recall should begin May 28, 2021. Jaguar dealers will replace the rear rail assemblies.

XE owners may call 800-452-4827 and refer to recall H349.