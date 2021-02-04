Jeep Clutch Pressure Plates Causing Fires

STELLANTIS recalls 42,800 Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators to prevent pressure plates from breaking.

February 4, 2021 — Jeep clutch pressure plate fires have caused a recall of more than 42,800 model year 2018-2021 Jeep Wrangler and 2020-2021 Jeep Gladiator vehicles equipped with manual transmissions.

The recall was ordered by STELLANTIS, formally known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, formally known as Chrysler Group, formally known as Chrysler LLC, formally known as DaimlerChrysler.

It's the second Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler recall issued in less than a year because the clutch pressure plates can overheat, fracture and cause fires.

The clutch pressure plate can quickly fracture once it overheats, something employees learned in October 2020 when a 2021 Jeep Gladiator caught fire at an assembly plant. Engineers reviewed field data and warranty claims related to the clutch assemblies on Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler vehicles.

Investigators also received a failed clutch assembly from a 2020 Jeep Wrangler that had been purchased back from a customer. Investigators also looked into transmission-related fires in Idaho and Michigan as well as a crash report.

Cracks or holes in the transmission case can occur and allow heated debris to be expelled from the transmission case once the clutch pressure plate breaks.

Heated debris from the Jeep can be expelled from the transmission case and contact combustible materials in the vehicle. Although no injuries have been reported, fires can occur and road debris could cause hazards to other drivers.

Owners of 2018-2021 Jeep Wrangler and 2020-2021 Jeep Gladiator vehicles should watch for recall notices in March 2021 with information about how dealers will add software to reduce engine torque. No clutch parts will be replaced because the automaker says there are no defective parts.

"There is no defective part. The issue is the result of design specification. Remedy is updated software for the vehicle that mitigates safety risks related to the clutch assembly." - STELLANTIS

Jeep owners with concerns should call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number Y01.