Jeep Wrangler 4xe Recall Needed, Alleges Class Action Lawsuit

Chrysler lawsuit says Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs suddenly shut down while driving.

September 20, 2021 — A Jeep Wrangler 4xe recall is allegedly needed alleges a class action lawsuit that claims the plug-in hybrid electric SUVs suddenly shut down while driving.

The lawsuit says a recall should be ordered because faulty electronic and/or computer systems make driving the Jeeps too dangerous.

Plaintiff Aaron Kappler says he leased a new 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and was driving with his wife and two children when the Jeep's electronic display suddenly displayed an error screen that referenced the electric hybrid system. The plaintiff was warned to immediately pull over and place the Wrangler 4xe in PARK.

The class action lawsuit alleges everything shut off, including the engine, air conditioner, navigation screen and all remaining systems.

Kappler says he placed the Jeep in PARK and turned it off, and after waiting a few moments the screens restarted and indicated the Jeep Wrangler 4xe could be restarted.

The plaintiff restarted the vehicle and the screens indicated everything was normal, but the plaintiff called and scheduled a dealership appointment to have the Wrangler 4xe checked out.

The plaintiff says he was traveling with his family on the highway two days before the dealer appointment when the electronic display in the Jeep suddenly flashed an electrical system error and instructed Kappler to pull over.

As before, all systems suddenly stopped working and this time the plaintiff was almost rear-ended multiple times as he tried to cross three lanes of traffic that was traveling at highway speeds.

The class action alleges the plaintiff had the Jeep Wrangler 4xe towed to a dealer where it remained for nearly two weeks. The plaintiff says nothing was ever done to the Jeep, so he had the Wrangler towed to a different Fiat Chrysler (FCA) dealership.

According to the class action lawsuit, the plaintiff had to pay to tow the Jeep the second time, and the Wrangler 4xe has allegedly been out of service since July 31, 2021.

The plaintiff says a Wrangler 4xe recall is needed because owners and lessees shouldn't have to go through what he has endured. The Jeep lawsuit also alleges Chrysler hasn't offered a loaner vehicle and hasn't even updated the plaintiff about the status of his Wrangler 4xe.

In addition to its failure to announce a Jeep Wrangler 4xe recall, the class action lawsuit alleges FCA refuses to notify customers about the alleged electrical defects and the possible consequences of driving the SUVs.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia: Aaron Kappler, v. FCA US LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Thompson O'Brien Kappler & Nasuti, P.C.