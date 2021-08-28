Jeep Wrangler Recall Issued After Fuel Leak Fires

More than 14,000 Wranglers need their fuel supply lines inspected and possibly replaced.

August 28, 2021 — Jeep Wranglers with 2-liter engines are recalled for a risk of fires from cracked fuel supply lines.

More than 14,400 model year 2020 Jeep Wranglers are affected by the recall which will see dealers inspecting the fuel supply lines.

In July, Fiat Chrysler (FCA) opened an investigation into 2020 Wranglers following two reports, looking at witness statements, fire patterns and vehicle histories.

Engineers determined a connection between the fires and plastic fuel supply line connectors built during the same part production period.

As of August 13, 2021, Chrysler is aware of "55 customer assistance records, 806 warranty claims, and three field [fire] reports potentially related to this issue for all markets ranging from August 14, 2020 to August 5, 2021."

However, the automaker says no crash or injury reports have been received.

Jeep Wrangler owners may notice fuel odors and should contact dealers if those odors are present.

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler fuel lines may need to be replaced after owner recall notices are mailed October 15, 2021.

Jeep Wrangler owners with concerns should call 800-853-140 and ask about recall number Y10.