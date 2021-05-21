Kia Optima and Sorento Recalled After Short Circuits

Kia recalls 463,000 vehicles that may leak brake fluid and cause short circuits and fires.

May 20, 2021 — Kia brake fluid leaks and fire-related complaints have caused another recall of 463,500 Optima and Sorento vehicles in which Kia advises owners to park outside and away from things that can burn.

The 2013-2015 Optimas and 2014-2015 Sorentos were recalled in September 2020 because brake fluid could leak inside the hydraulic electronic control units (HECUs), possibly resulting in electrical short circuits.

Kia dealers were told to inspect the control units for leaking brake fluid and possibly replace the electronic control units.

But a dealer found an Optima that suffered isolated melting which occurred after the recall repairs.

Between November 2020 and March 2021, Kia considered repairs to protect the HECU from overcurrent conditions that cause short circuits and fires. The automaker says it created a new multi-fuse with lower amperage and put vehicles through testing to confirm how effective the fuses were.

Kia believes the fuses will protect against short circuits which have already caused six Optima and two Sorento fire-related complaints. However, Kia isn't aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths caused by leaking brake fluid.

More than 23,000 of the Kia vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Kia dealers will insect the HECUs for brake fluid leaks and replace the units if necessary. Dealers will also install new multi-fuses.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 2, 2021, and all previously recalled Kia vehicles will need to revisit dealers.

Owners may contact Kia customer service at 800-333-4542 and use recall number SC212.