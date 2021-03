Kia recalls 141 vehicles because the front passenger airbags may deploy when they shouldn't.

March 20, 2021 — Model year 2021 Kia Telluride, K5 and Forte vehicles may have problems with the occupant classification systems used to detect when children are in the front passenger seats.

This could cause the front airbags to deploy when they shouldn't, namely when children are in the seats.

The airbag may cause injuries even if the crash doesn't.

The 142 recalled vehicles need their classification and detection systems replaced, but owners may call 800-333-4542.

Kia's number for this recall is SC207.