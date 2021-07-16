Kia Recalls K5 and Sorento For Leaking Fuel Pipes

Kia recalls 24,500 vehicles after Sorentos started leaking fuel, although no fires have occurred.

July 15, 2021 — Kia Sorento fuel leaks have caused a recall of more than 24,500 model year 2021 Kia Sorento and 2021-2022 Kia K5 vehicles equipped with 2.5-liter turbocharged engines.

Kia says the fuel pipe connecting the high-pressure fuel pump to the fuel rail may not have been tightened enough during assembly at the engine plant.

Fuel that leaks onto hot components may cause fires, and customers are advised to be aware of burning or fuel odors, smoke and illumination of warning lights.

Kia learned about the problem in March when the Georgia plant said the fuel pipe connecting the high-pressure fuel pump may have been insufficiently torqued in 2.5L turbocharged engines produced at the Hyundai Alabama engine plant from March 25, 2021, through March 30, 2021.

The government contacted Kia in May when Hyundai reported a few of its vehicles had problems with the fuel pipes. Kia told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration none of its vehicles were affected.

However, Kia learned about a 2021 Sorento that smelled of fuel and a dealership confirmed a leak at the fuel pipe and connection for the fuel pump. The problem was resolved by tightening the fitting.

But in June Kia received another Sorento fuel smell report and a dealership found the same problem with the fuel pipe. The automaker continued to receive reports for illuminated warning lights and fuel odors in Sorentos, but Kia received no reports about K5 vehicles.

According to Kia, it is unaware of any crashes or injuries caused by the fuel pipes.

The U.S. Kia fuel pipe recall includes 21,575 vehicles and a Canadian Kia recall includes 2,968 Sorento and K5 vehicles.

If the fuel pipe does not contain the affected lot date code, dealers will inspect the pipe for a fuel leak and if a leak is found, the pipe will be replaced. If no fuel leak is found the fuel pipe will be checked to ensure it is tightened with the proper torque.

Kia K5 and Sorento recall letters are expected to be mailed July 21, 2021.

Owners of 2021 Kia Sorento and 2021-2022 Kia K5 vehicles may call the automaker at 800-333-4542.

Kia's fuel pipe recall reference number is SC214.