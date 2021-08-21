Land Rover Range Rover Sport and LR4 Vehicles Recalled

Nearly 112,000 vehicles at risk of fires because fuel leaks from cracked flanges.

August 21, 2021 — Land Rover is recalling nearly 112,000 Range Rover Sport and LR4 vehicles at risk of fires due to fuel leaks.

The 2010-2013 Range Rover Sport and 2010-2016 LR4 vehicles may have fuel outlet flanges mounted on the fuel tanks that may crack.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation in November 2020 into 2010-2011 Land Rover LR4 and Range Rover Sport vehicles.

At the time the automaker reported about 200 warranty claims regarding fuel odors and leaks, and a 2013 recall in the Middle East had been issued for the fuel leak problem.

A Land Rover driver may notice illuminated warning lights, fuel odors or gasoline leaking from the rear of the vehicles.

The 2010-2013 Range Rover Sports and 2010-2016 Land Rover LR4 vehicles were built in the UK between April 27, 2009, and August 30, 2016. Land Rover says the vehicles are equipped with 3-liter V6 or 5-liter V8 gasoline engines.

Range Rover Sport and LR4 owner recall notices will be mailed October 8, 2021. Land Rover dealers will replace the fuel outlet flanges with newly designed components.

Land Rover customers with questions may call 800-637-6837 and refer to recall number N623.