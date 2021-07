Nearly 700 model year 2021 Land Rover Defenders have front seats that don't lock into place.

July 20, 2021 — Land Rover Defenders are recalled because the seats may not lock into place and can move unintentionally during crash impacts.

The Defenders are equipped with manually-adjustable front seats, but the front seat track end-stop brackets may become deformed.

The Land Rover recall includes 603 Defenders in the U.S. and 66 in Canada.

Land Rover dealers will replace the front seat tracks in the 2021 Defenders.

Customers with questions may call 800-637-6837 and ask about recall number N609.