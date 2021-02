More than 200 vehicles recalled for problems with the child seat anchoring systems.

February 18, 2021 — A Mercedes-Benz recall of 231 vehicles has been issued because the child seat anchoring systems may be missing the right-side anchoring bars from the brackets on the right rear seats.

The 2021 Mercedes A220, A35 AMG and CLA250 vehicles will have the brackets replaced when the recall begins March 30, 2021.

Mercedes owners may contact the automaker at 800-367-6372.