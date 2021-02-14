Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 Vans May Lose Stability Control

Mercedes recalls 52,600 Sprinter vans that need new wheel sensors on the rear wheels.

February 14, 2021 — Model year 2012-2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 and Freightliner Sprinter 3500 vans have electronic stability control units that may deactivate and leave drivers without the features.

About 52,600 vans upfitted into campers or RVs are recalled in the U.S. and Canada.

If a driver loses stability control, warning lights and messages will activate in the instrument panels and the driver may have trouble controlling the van in certain driving situations.

The 5-ton Mercedes 3500 Sprinter vans were first built in January 2012 and all the vans will need new wheel speed sensors to prevent the vans from losing their electronic stability control.

The U.S. Sprinter recall includes 48,667 vans and in Canada 3,946 vehicles need repairs.

Mercedes dealers will replace the rear wheel speed sensors with sensors that do a better job protecting against moisture.

The recall is expected to begin February 22, 2021, but owners will likely receive two recall notices.

The interim letter will let customers know about the problem, then second notices will be mailed when replacement parts are available.

Sprinter owners with questions should call 877-762-8267.

Sprinter drivers should ask about recall number NC3DREZAHA.