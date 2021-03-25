Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Brake Lights May Stay On

2019-2020 Sprinter vans may have brake-related bolt and washer problems.

March 25, 2021 — A Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van recall includes more than 56,500 vehicles with brake lights that could stay on.

The 2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vans may have retaining washers and bolts that connect the brake pedals to the bearing blocks that may come loose and detach.

The brake lights will stay on without touching the brake pedal.

A van driver may know there is a problem because the brake pedal will feel like it's moving in circles when pushing the pedal. This can occur once the bolt has slipped out of the bearing block on one side. And that bolt may slip out if the retaining washer comes loose.

Mercedes-Benz learned of a problem in September 2020 after receiving a complaint from a UK Sprinter owner. The customer said the bolt connecting the brake pedal to the bearing block was moving around.

A dealership investigated and found the retaining washer on the brake pedal bolt had come off the bolt causing the bolt to slip out of the bearing block on one side.

Mercedes investigated additional Sprinter vans and in some of the vehicles the bolts were still there but the washers were loose or missing.

More UK complaints were filed, and in January 2021 complaints were filed by U.S. Sprinter owners which convinced Mercedes to recall the vans.

This is at least the 30th recall for the 2019 Mercedes Sprinter since it was manufactured and the eighth recall for the 2020 model.

The automaker is still working on how the problem will be fixed, but Mercedes plans on beginning the recall April 19, 2021.

Concerned Sprinter owners should call 877-762-8267 and use recall number VS3BREBOL.

In a separate recall of 56 model year 2019-2020 Mercedes Benz Sprinter vans equipped with optional electric sliding doors, the auxiliary locks on the sliding doors may be the incorrect type for electric sliding doors.