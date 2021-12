Mercedes says about 40 vans may suffer from electrical short circuits.

December 30, 2021 — About 40 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans are recalled to prevent short circuits and fires.

The 2021 Sprinters have cable duct that may drop out of place due to unlatched engagement hooks inside the battery cases.

This may cause the starter-generator wiring harness to chafe against the transmission carrier.

Sprinter owners have been notified about the recall, but Mercedes can be reached at 877-762-8267 and ask about recall number VS3KABKAN.