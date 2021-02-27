Mercedes C300 Fuel Smell Leads To Lawsuit

Mercedes-Benz C-Class class action lawsuit alleges fuel line connectors leak fuel.

February 26, 2021 — A Mercedes C300 fuel smell has led to a class action lawsuit that alleges 2015-2019 (W205) C-Class vehicles have defects that cause fuel leaks and odors.

According to the Mercedes-Benz class action lawsuit, fuel can leak into the engine compartment from fuel line connections to the fuel pump at the rear of the engine compartment. Mercedes C300 and other C-Class vehicle occupants complain of strong fuel smells caused by the fuel leaks.

California plaintiff Nicholas Rosen purchased a certified pre-owned 2016 Mercedes-Benz C300 from a Mercedes dealership in December 2018.

The plaintiff says he was provided a certified pre-owned warranty which included one additional year of coverage with no mileage limitations. In addition, Rosen says he purchased an additional 2-year warranty which covers his C300 for two years from the time the certified pre-owned warranty ended.

It's a vehicle the plaintiff still owns.

The Mercedes C300 fuel smell lawsuit alleges the plaintiff noticed a fuel odor in the vehicle about 4,000 to 5,000 miles after the new vehicle warranty had expired.

He says he contacted the Mercedes-Benz dealership and requested the vehicle be repaired under warranty. He was allegedly told his warranty had expired but he could bring in his C300 for a diagnosis and pay out-of-pocket for the evaluation.

In March 2020, the plaintiff took his Mercedes C300 to the dealer to have the fuel leak repaired, and the service report says, “insulation smells slightly of fuel,” and continued:

"[S]prayed leak trace on and around high pressure pump. Started vehicle, did not notice any obvious leaking. Removed rear seat. Removed service cover for fuel filter. No noticeable leaks or smells. Will need to let vehicle cool down and will recheck later."

The dealer “checked leak in the morning” of the next day and allegedly found “fuel leaking from low fuel pressure line to high pressure pump. Recommend replacing, not covered under warranty.” The Mercedes class action says the repair wouldn't be covered under warranty because the fuel leak was due to a "wear item."

Plaintiff Rosen said the work had to be done and says he was charged nearly $550 for technicians to install three parts: "(1) No. 274-070-35-00 fuel hose; and (2) two No. 006-997-18-90 loom ties."

The plaintiff says none of this would have occurred if the Mercedes C-Class high-pressure fuel pump connectors didn't leak. The lawsuit alleges the problem is caused by defective fuel hoses and/or the "use of incorrect manufacturing processes to affix the clamps as needed at the connection points, and/or uses improper materials."

The automaker also allegedly conceals how the C-Class fuel systems are allegedly defective even though Mercedes-Benz allegedly knows about C300 customer complaints, warranty reports and other data.

"Intermittent fuel leak. Real bad gas smell in cabin coming through the vents. Driver side, in back, down between the engine and body. The fuel lines are pressurized, so it might only leak when the pressure builds up." — Mercedes-Benz C300 owner

"Gas leak in fuel line, while receiving an oil change from a licensed mechanic, he brought to my attention that, there was fuel leaking from the fuel line and showed (fuel line soaked with gasoline directly under the engine), I also noticed that when using the ac the strong smell of gasoline comes through the vents." — Mercedes-Benz C300 owner

The plaintiff claims the fuel smells and costly repairs decrease the values of the Mercedes C-Class vehicles, an alleged problem the automaker apparently has been unable to repair.

The Mercedes-Benz fuel smell class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta Division: Rosen, et al., vs. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Webb, Klase & Lemond, LLC, and Sauder Schelkopf.