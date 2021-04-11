Mercedes GLB35 AMG and GLB250 Spoliers May Detach

Mercedes-Benz recalls 5,200 SUVs with side spoilers that may fly off from the tailgates.

April 11, 2021 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 5,200 model year 2021 Mercedes GLB35 AMG and 2020-2021 GLB250 vehicles with side spoilers on the tailgates that might not have been installed correctly.

The side spoilers could detach and hit vehicles traveling behind the Mercedes vehicles. Even if the spoilers don't slam into other vehicles, they will still create dangerous road hazards.

Mercedes launched investigations in July 2020 based on reports of side spoilers detaching from vehicles.

The investigations were expanded in September 2020 and it was determined work was performed at an assembly plant which included removal and reinstallation of the side spoilers.

Drivers won't know about the problem until the side spoilers detach from the vehicles.

Mercedes dealers may need to replace the side spoilers once the recall begins May 31, 2021.

Mercedes-Benz owners may call the automaker at 800-367-6372.