Mercedes GLE350 and GLE450 Backup Lights Stay On

Mercedes-Benz recalls 8,200 vehicles because of mistakes made by the tail light supplier.

February 14, 2021 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 8,200 model year 2020 GLE350 and GLE450 vehicles because of problems with the REVERSE lights.

The lighting control unit may malfunction and cause the left exterior REVERSE light to remain illuminated after the transmission is shifted into a different gear.

Mercedes says vibrations can affect the left rear tail light control unit and shifting out of REVERSE won't turn off the backup light. Mercedes blames the supplier for mistakes made during assembly of the circuit board for the control unit.

A driver won't have advance warning of the problem.

Mercedes was performing inspections during production in June 2019 when a vehicle's backup light stayed illuminated, leading the automaker to open an internal investigation with the supplier.

Investigators found the backup light contact pins were at their tolerance limits, so the supplier increased those limits and believed the backup light issue was an isolated problem.

However, customers started to complain about left rear backup lights that remain illuminated when the vehicles were shifted out of REVERSE.

And even though all the other lights worked correctly, Mercedes determined the problem violated federal safety regulations.

Mercedes-Benz dealers will replace the light control units when the recall begins April 6, 2021.

Mercedes GLE350 and GLE450 owners may call 800-367-6372.