Mercedes-Benz recalls 1,500 vehicles because of weak carbon fiber driveshaft connections.

August 23, 2021 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 1,500 model year 2016-2018 AMG GT vehicles with driveshafts that can detach.

Mercedes says the bonding between the carbon fiber driveshaft and the flange may be too weak and cause the driveshaft to separate.

This will immediately prevent the vehicle from moving forward.

Mercedes-Benz dealerships will replace the driveshafts once owner recall notices are mailed August 24, 2021.

Concerned AMG GT owners may call 800-367-6372.