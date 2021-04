Mercedes Recalls C-Class, E-Class, GLC-Class, CLS-Class and G-Class Vehicles

Mercedes recalls 12,300 vehicles that may have faulty front seat position switches.

April 9, 2021 — A faulty front seat position switch has led to a recall of more than 12,300 of these Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 S

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS53

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC63

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC63 S

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT43

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT53

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT63

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT63S

2021 Mercedes-Benz C300

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS450

2021 Mercedes-Benz E350

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450

2021 Mercedes-Benz G550

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC300

Both front airbags and seat belts may not function properly in a crash.

In December 2020, Mercedes launched investigations based on a report from a supplier regarding possible production problems. The supplier told Mercedes there was a batch of seat position switches that may have problems with the solder.

The seat position switch signal could be missing or incorrect resulting in the driver and passenger airbag as well as the seat belt force limiter failing to activate according to specifications.

It's possible a driver may notice an illuminated airbag warning light in the instrument panel.

The recall is expected to begin May 31, 2021, when Mercedes dealerships will replace the seat position switches.

Customers with questions should call Mercedes at 800-367-6372.