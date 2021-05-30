Mercedes Sprinter Vans Recalled Over Door Hinges

More than 2,000 Mercedes-Benz vans may have loose front door hinge screws.

May 29, 2021 — Mercedes is recalling more than 2,000 model year 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans because the screws for the front door hinges may not have been tightened.

A gap can appear and cause problems with opening and closing the door.

A December 2020 review of technical documentation used during production showed possible problems with the front door hinges.

Engineers learned the documentation used on the assembly line didn't match the torque usually applied to the front door hinge screws.

An investigation was opened which found changes had been made in the final production line regarding adjustment of the front doors. Engineers confirmed the torque documents didn't match the required specifications.

Mercedes continued to investigate the possibility of different crash scenarios and decided a safety risk couldn't be ruled out.

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter dealers will check the screws and hinges and ensure everything is tightened to specifications.

Sprinter recall notification letters are expected to be mailed June 21, 2021.

Sprinter owners with questions should call 877-762-8267 and ask about Sprinter recall number VS3TURSCHA.