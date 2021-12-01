Nissan Recalls Frontier Crew Cab Long Bed Trucks

Nissan recalls 22 Frontier trucks that are missing their tow hitches.

December 1, 2021 — Nissan is recalling at least 22 model year 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Long Bed trucks missing their tow hitches.

Nissan says a missing tow hitch compromises the structural integrity of the fuel tank in the event of a rear crash.

During a rear-end crash the leaf spring could hit the fuel tank and cause a fuel leak and fire.

Nissan dealers will install the tow hitches and harness kits once recall notices are mailed December 16, 2021.

Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Long Bed owners may call 800-867-7669 and ask about recall number PC855.