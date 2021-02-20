Nissan Rogue Fuel Leak Problems Cause Recall

Nissan recalls 2,146 Rogue SUVs that may have loose fuel lines that can leak fuel, cause fires.

February 19, 2021 — A Nissan Rogue recall is necessary to prevent fires caused by fuel leaks from improperly secured fuel hoses.

The 2.146 model year 2021 Nissan Rogue SUVs were built in Tennessee from September 24, 2020, through November 11, 2020.

Nissan conducted manual checks to confirm how the fuel pumps were working and technicians had to remove the fuel lines at the tanks and the fuel tank sending unit lock rings.

But mistakes were made when reinstalling the fuel lines that may not have been fully locked, or the lock rings may not have been fully seated in their correct positions.

This causes fuel odors, possible fires from leaking fuel and drivers may also see illuminated warning lights.

Nissan further says the fuel lines may disconnect completely to the point the engines receive no gas and won't be able to be restarted.

Nissan dealers will reposition and secure the fuel hoses and lock rings when the Rogue recall begins March 1, 2021.

Nissan Rogue owners may contact Nissan customer service at 800-867-7669 and use recall number PC791.