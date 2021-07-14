Nissan Rogue Sport Liftgate Hinges Could Break: Recall

Nissan recalls more than 13,000 model year 2021 Rogue Sports after finding weak hinges.

July 14, 2021 — A 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport liftgate hinge recall includes more than 13,200 SUVs equipped with liftgate hinges that can detach from the vehicles in rear-end crashes.

Nissan says the supplier had trouble with the liftgate hinge shaft molding process where the mold was out of position. This caused the shaft to be pressed too hard, which reduced the strength of the hinges.

This could cause serious problems if the liftgate hinges separate in a rear-end crash.

The supplier contacted Nissan in May about liftgate hinge assemblies for Nissan Rogue Sport and Nissan Murano vehicles produced for U.S. and foreign markets.

Nissan and the supplier, Mitsui Kinzoku ACT Corporation of Japan, investigated the issue and confirmed the faulty molding could cause the hinge to break at a strength less than the required regulation. However, Nissan checked the data and didn't find any incidents where the liftgate hinge broke.

Nissan dealers will replace the left and right liftgate hinges after recall notices are mailed September 7, 2021.

Owners of 2021 Nissan Rogue Sports may call Nissan at 800-867-7669 and refer to recall reference number R21A7.