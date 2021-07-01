Nissan Turn Signal Bulb Recall Affects Titans and Versas

Nissan recalls 31,000 Titan trucks and Versa cars with front bulbs that may fail from defects.

June 30, 2021 — A Nissan turn signal bulb recall includes nearly 31,000 Titan trucks and Versa cars because the bulbs may crack and fail.

The 2020-2021 Nissan Titan, Nissan Titan XD and Nissan Versa vehicles may need both front turn signal bulbs replaced.

The bad dual filament-type bulbs were installed in Titans and Versas manufactured during a specific time period and no other Nissan or Infiniti vehicles received the faulty turn signal bulbs.

Nissan says a supplier had problems which led to the internal lead wire distance being less than 1.9mm which generates a lower resistance in the base of the bulb.

Once the bulb is inserted into the headlight assembly small cracks may appear at the base of the bulb due to the pressure between the socket terminal and stress caused by vibrations and temperature during shipping.

According to Nissan, the crack can cause a loss of vacuum inside the bulb and cause it to fail to illuminate. A failed bulb is a violation of federal safety standard 108.

If a bulb fails a driver will see a turn signal indicator that flashes faster than normal.

Nissan Titan and Nissan Versa recall notices will be mailed August 20, 2021.

Titan and Versa customers may call Nissan at 800-867-7669 and refer to Nissan's recall numbers PM986 and PC811.