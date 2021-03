Porsche recalls 190 vehicles that have connecting rods that may crack and come loose.

March 31, 2021 — Porsche has connecting rod problems in 190 model year 2021 Porsche Cayman GT4, Cayman GTS 4.0, 718 Spyder and Boxster GTS 4.0 vehicles.

Porsche says the engine connecting rods may crack and loosen, possibly causing engine damage, a stall or an oil leak.

The Porsche recall is expected to begin May 23, 2021, when dealerships will replace the connecting rods or possibly the engines.

Owners may contact Porsche at 800-767-7243. Porsche's number for this recall is AMA4.