Ram Fuel Pump Recall May Be Needed: Investigation Opened

October 18, 2021 — A Ram fuel pump recall may be necessary if the results of an investigation indicate the 6.7L Cummins diesel engines or fuel pumps have problems.

The Ram fuel pump investigation includes nearly 605,000 model year 2019-2020 Ram 2500, Ram 3500, Ram 4500 and Ram 5500 heavy-duty trucks equipped with 6.7-liter Cummins engines.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ram owners have filed 22 complaints and two field reports complaining the trucks stalled because the high-pressure fuel pumps failed.

"The contact stated while driving 65 mph and towing a generator up a hill, the vehicle stalled with the diesel exhaust and engine stability control warning lights illuminated. The vehicle was not drivable." — 2020 Ram 3500 owner

"I started my pickup and pulled out of garage put in park to close my garage door and with 2-3 minutes at idle, smoke was coming into the cab, got out of vehicle and opened hood and found flames coming from fuel injection pump area." — 2019 Ram 2500 owner

Most of the Ram fuel pump complaints indicate the trucks lost power and stalled while driving more than 25 mph, and truck owners could not do anything but tow the trucks.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) issued warranty bulletin D-19-02 in November 2019 to replace the Cummins engines and fuel pumps in what the automaker called a "fast feedback program."

The Ram truck fuel pump and engine warranty program was revised six times to "collect, monitor and correct quality issues" with the trucks.

NHTSA says warranty bulletin D-19-02 has collected the high-pressure Ram truck fuel pumps which have been inspected by Chrysler and the fuel pump manufacturer.

Now NHTSA wants to know the safety consequences of Ram trucks that stall while driving and if a Ram fuel pump recall is required.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Ram fuel pump investigation.