Ram Fuel Pump Recall Involves 246,000 Trucks

Ram heavy-duty and Chassis Cab trucks may stall and fail to restart if the fuel pumps fail.

November 17, 2021 — A Ram fuel pump recall includes more than 246,000 HD and Chassis Cab trucks equipped with 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines.

Recalled are 2019-2020 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 pickups, and Ram 3500, Ram 4500 and Ram 5500 Chassis Cab trucks.

According to FCA US, the Ram fuel pump recall was issued because the pumps may become contaminated with metal shavings. A failed fuel pump can cause a Ram truck to stall without the ability to restart the Cummins engine.

The automaker says it reviewed warranty data related to the fuel pumps which caused FCA to open an internal investigation.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation in October into 2019-2020 Ram 2500, Ram 3500, Ram 4500 and Ram 5500 HD trucks. NHTSA said owners complained about Ram fuel pumps that failed and caused the trucks to stall.

However, Chrysler says the Ram fuel pump recall was already in the works before NHTSA opened its investigation.

"The decision to conduct a recall was made independent of a related National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation, as the Company’s defect-determination process was launched before the probe was announced." — FCA US

According to FCA, by the end of October there had been nearly 6,400 warranty claims related to the fuel pumps. However, the automaker is unaware of any crashes or injuries caused by the fuel pumps.

In addition to 222,410 trucks in the U.S., the Ram fuel pump recall involves 20,539 vehicles in Canada and 3,525 trucks outside North America.

FCA dealers will replace the fuel pumps, update the powertrain control module software and possibly replace additional fuel system components.

Ram truck owners with questions may call 800-853-1403.