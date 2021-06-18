Ram Truck Engine Fire Recall Involves 32,000 Vehicles

Low oil levels caused connecting rod damage and engine compartment fires.

June 17, 2021 — A Ram truck engine fire recall includes more than 32,000 model year 2019-2020 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab trucks equipped with Cummins 6.7L engines.

Ram engine compartment fires caused Fiat Chrysler to investigate and conclude the engine calibration software wasn't warning a driver when the oil levels were too low.

The automaker opened an investigation into Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cabs after learning engine compartment fires were being caused by oil leaks from connecting rod failures.

"From March 2021, through May 2021, FCA US and the supplier reviewed returned engines, engineering changes to engines built during the period, and conducted oil consumption testing on a group of engines in the lab and in the field. The result of this activity was that the oil life indicator strategy was determined to be insufficient to adequately notify the customer of oil consumption levels." — Chrysler

There won't be enough of an oil film on the main bearings if a driver isn't aware of low oil levels. The bearings will then wear and cause engine damage, including a punctured engine block.

Ram truck owners should listen for any strange engine noise that can occur immediately before the connecting rods fail.

As of June 3, FCA is aware of four customer assistance records, 56 warranty claims and 56 field reports between August 27, 2019, to March 29, 2021.

FCA didn't mention how many Ram engine compartment fires have occurred, but no crashes or injuries have been reported.

Ram truck recall notices will be mailed July 30, 2021. Ram truck dealerships will update the engine calibration software to prevent engine fires.

Concerned owners of 2019-2020 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab trucks may call 800-853-1403.

The Ram truck engine fire recall number is Y21.