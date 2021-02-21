Recall: Audi Q7 Airbags May Injure Children

Nearly 30,000 Audi Q7s may have problems with the front passenger airbags.

February 21, 2021 — Nearly 30,000 Audi Q7 SUVs are recalled to remove risks to child passengers from the airbags.

The 2020-2021 Audi Q7s have front passenger airbags that deploy their second stages too quickly after the first stages.

Audi was performing crash tests using a test dummy as a 6-year-old not wearing a seat belt in the front passenger seat. But the test showed a small chance of problems with injuries to the neck.

"'Normalized neck injury criteria' (Nij) of 1,01 in position 2 (dummy´s chest on the instrument panel) which slightly exceeds the permitted value of 1,00." - Audi

Internal investigations found the second stage of the dual-stage airbag may get activated too soon after stage one in very specific low-speed frontal crashes.

Audi notes no one should be sitting in a seat unbelted, but the automaker knows a child may not always be fully secured in the seat belt.

Audi dealers will update the airbag control modules on the Q7 SUVs once the recall begins April 16, 2021.

Audi Q7 owners can contact Audi at 800-253-2834. Audi's reference number for the recall is 69BV.