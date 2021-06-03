Recall: Ford F-150 Driveshafts May Detach

About 5,800 Ford F-150 trucks have two-piece driveshafts that may separate and lose drive power.

June 3, 2021 — A Ford F-150 driveshaft recall includes more than 5,800 trucks equipped with two-piece driveshafts that could disconnect and cause a sudden loss of drive power.

The 2021 F-150 trucks could also roll away when parked without the parking brake engaged.

Ford says the supplier may have improperly secured the c-clip connection between the two driveshaft halves.

Warranty claims were arriving regarding the two-piece driveshafts where the c-clips had not been properly installed. Ford learned the driveshaft supplier allowed certain driveshaft assemblies to bypass automated verification.

Ford is aware of at least seven field reports of driveshafts that disconnected on 2021 Ford F-150s, but the automaker says it is unaware of any crash or injury reports.

Ford F-150 drivers may know of a problem by the sound of banging noise.

About 4,430 Ford F-150 trucks are recalled in the U.S. and more than 1,400 trucks are recalled in Canada.

Ford dealers will replace any faulty F-150 driveshafts after owner recall notices are mailed June 14, 2021.

Ford F-150 owners who have questions about the 2021 Ford F-150 driveshaft recall should call 866-436-7332. Ask Ford about recall reference number 21S25.