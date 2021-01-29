Recall: Nissan Pathfinder Brake Lights Stay On

Nissan recalls 354,000 SUVs, many recalled 5 years ago, because of brake light switch problems.

January 28, 2021 — A recall has been issued because Nissan Pathfinder brake lights stay on when they should be off.

More than 354,000 model year 2013-2015 Nissan Pathfinders are recalled worldwide to prevent the brake lights from staying on, with more than 267,000 SUVs recalled in the U.S. and about 30,000 Pathfinders recalled in Canada.

The Pathfinder brake lights stay on due to the location of the brake light switch which may cause the switch relay to constantly open and close.

The brake light switch relay can eventually get stuck in the ON position and cause the Pathfinder brake lights to stay on without a driver touching the brake pedal.

Nissan issued a recall in 2016 after reports of Pathfinder brake lights that stayed illuminated, and all those recalled SUVs are included in this latest brake light switch recall. That includes Pathfinders that were recalled in 2016 but never repaired.

Specifically, the automaker says:

"Due to the location of the stop lamp switch on the brake pedal, a chattering condition may occur in the stop lamp relay. Under certain driving conditions, such as frequent stop-and-go driving with repeated brake pedal input, the chattering can degrade the relay contact service life. Over time, this may lead to the stop lamp relay sticking in the ON position."

An affected Pathfinder could suffer from problems other than brake lights that stay on, including limited engine power due to the brake override feature. A driver could also shift the Pathfinder out of PARK without pushing the brake pedal, and the engine can be started without touching the brake pedal.

Fortunately, the defective brake light switches are allegedly only found in 2013-2015 Nissan Pathfinders, not any other Nissan or Infiniti models.

The Nissan Pathfinder brake light switch recall begins March 1, 2021.

Nissan dealerships will inspect the vehicles to determine if the brake light relays were deleted under previous technical service bulletins NTB15-112, NTB15-112b or NTB16-039a. The dealer won't take additional action if the relay has been deleted.

But if the relay hasn't been deleted, technicians will inspect the brake light switch and perform various actions.

Model year 2013 Pathfinders produced prior to November 9, 2012: The brake light switch will be reinstalled if the positioning is incorrect, and a new brake light relay will be installed.

Model year 2013-2015 SUVs produced after November 9, 2012: The brake light switch will be swapped with the automatic speed control device switch location on the brake pedal. In addition, a technician will install a new brake light switch relay.

Nissan Pathfinder owners may call 800-867-7669 and use brake light switch recall number PC786.