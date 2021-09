Takata Airbag Investigation Includes 30 Million Vehicles

Investigation will determine if non-recalled Takata airbag inflators are dangerous.

September 21, 2021 — A Takata airbag investigation has been opened by the U.S. which includes about 30 million model year 2001-2019 vehicles and more than 20 companies (complete list below).

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened the investigation even though there is no evidence any of the specific Takata airbag inflators have ruptured.

Takata manufactured two types of phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate airbag inflators between 2000 and 2017 which used propellant 2004 and propellant 2004L. But inflators which used propellant 2004 can explode after prolonged exposure to high temperatures and humidity.

Propellant 2004 is supposed to deploy the airbags in crashes, but moisture can make the propellant unstable. The burn rate is too quick which causes the metal airbag inflator to explode.

All Takata airbag inflators using propellant 2004 are recalled in U.S. vehicles if the inflators don't contain a desiccant, a drying agent that traps and holds moisture.

According to NHTSA, replacement airbag inflators use either propellant 2004 or 2004L and all the replacement inflators contain a desiccant. However, NHTSA says even desiccants eventually fail to absorb moisture when the drying agent is fully saturated.

Safety regulators believe in the worst environments, it can take up to five years for desiccant saturation to occur.

In addition to NHTSA, three companies have continued investigating Takata airbag inflators and so far propellant 2004L shows no evidence of degrading to the point of causing a ruptured inflator.

"However, the time in service of such inflators remains short compared to that of the inflators using propellant 2004. Further study is needed to assess the long-term safety of desiccated inflators using propellant 2004L." — NHTSA

The government says it will examine the following companies and vehicles to determine if propellant degradation exists in desiccated Takata airbag inflators.

Vehicles Included in the NHTSA Takata Airbag Investigation