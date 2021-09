Volkswagen recalls about 100 Arteon vehicles because of loose parts.

September 22, 2021 — Volkswagen is recalling more than 100 model year 2021 Arteon vehicles because the brake pedals could fail.

The pressure input rod connections on the brake boosters may be loose and could detach.

Nearly 100 Volkswagen Arteons are recalled in the U.S., and four are recalled in Canada.

VW will mail recall notices on November 5, 2021, and dealers will tighten the pressure input rod connections.

Owners may contact Volkswagen at 800-893-5298. Volkswagen's number for the recall is 47R3.