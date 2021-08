Volkswagen recalls 50 vehicles that may have damaged relays in the fuse boxes.

August 23, 2021 — Volkswagen is recalling about 50 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles because damaged relays may have been installed in the engine compartment fuse boxes which could inadvertently activate the horns or engine starters.

VW says 33 Atlas vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and 14 are recalled in Canada.

VW dealers will replace the relays when recall notices are mailed October 5, 2021.

Volkswagen can be reached at 800-893-5298.

Volkswagen's reference number for this recall is 97FR.