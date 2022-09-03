Audi Recalls S3, A3 and RS 3 Over Torn Airbags

Audi says more than 5,500 vehicles may have problems with how the passenger airbags were folded.

September 3, 2022 — Audi is recalling more than 5,500 Audi S3, A3 and RS 3 vehicles because the front passenger airbags may tear and fail to protect occupants.

The recalled 2022 Audi S3, A3 and RS 3 front passenger airbags may not have been folded correctly.

An automatic process is used to fold the airbags inside the modules, but specification issues may have cause folding problems.

Audi discovered a problem in March when a torn front passenger airbag deployed during testing of an instrument panel. Audi and the supplier performed eight tests to replicate the torn airbag, but none of the airbags failed.

Engineers then investigated 120 airbags and discovered problems with how they were folded. Audi chose faulty airbags and tested them with various crash test dummies of different sizes and in various seating positions.

The automaker made the decision to order this recall, but Audi is not aware of any warranty claims or customer claims.

About 1,437 of the recalled Audi cars are in Canada and 4,117 are in the U.S.

Audi owners will receive recall letters toward the end of October 2022. Audi dealers will need to replace the front passenger airbag modules.

Audi owners may contact Audi at 800-253-2834 and use recall number 69DZ.