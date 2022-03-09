BMW PCV Valve Recall Includes Over 917,000 Vehicles

BMW recalls more than 917,000 vehicles previously recalled for PCV valve heater problems.

March 9, 2022 — A BMW PCV valve recall has been issued for the third time because the positive crankcase ventilation valves may short-circuit, overheat and catch fire.

BMW says a fire can occur while driving or shortly after parking the vehicle.

Included in the BMW PCV valve recall are more than 917,000 of these vehicles.

2008-2013 BMW 128i

2007-2013 BMW 328i, 328xi, 328i xDrive

2007-2010 BMW X3 3.0si, X3 xDrive30i

2006-2011 BMW 325i, 325xi, 328i, 328xi, 328i xDrive, 330i, 330xi

2006-2012 BMW 328i, 328i xDrive

2007-2013 BMW 328i

2006-2010 BMW 525i, 525xi, 528i, 528xi, 530i, 530xi

2006-2007 BMW 530xi

2007-2010 BMW X5 3.0si, X5 xDrive30i

2006-2008 BMW Z4 3.0si

2006-2011 BMW Z4 3.0i, Z4 3.0si, Z4 sDrive30i

This BMW PCV valve recall follows a recall in 2017 and another recall in 2019, and all the previously recalled vehicles will need to be repaired once again. However, BMW is still working on how it will repair the vehicles as the "remedy is currently being developed."

According to BMW, the PCV valve heater includes a heating element made of a copper tube, a constant electrical current and a positive temperature coefficient (PTC) element. But the positive crankcase ventilation valve heater (blow-by-heater) may not have been produced correctly by the supplier.

A BMW driver should be aware of a warning light, the odor of burning plastic or smoke coming from around the engine compartment.

BMW learned about an engine compartment fire in 2019 and by the end of 2020 three "thermal events" had been reported in vehicles that had been recalled during earlier PCV valve heater recalls.

Five more thermal incidents occurred and engineers determined the supplier had problems with the components while trying to supply the replacement PCV valve heaters for the previous recalls.

In addition to the vehicles recalled in 2017 and 2019, this BMW PCV valve recall includes 2012-2013 vehicles because they were manufactured with the same engines and PCV valve heater configurations.

BMW PCV valve recall notices are expected to be mailed April 25, 2022, but concerned customers may call BMW customer service at 800-525-7417.