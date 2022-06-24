Cadillac XT5, XT6 and GMC Acadia Vehicles Recalled For Suspensions

GM recalls about 800 vehicles with rear suspension toe link that may be loose or missing.

June 24, 2022 — About 800 General Motors vehicles are recalled because of rear suspension toe links that may become loose or separate on 2022 Cadillac XT5, XT6 and GMC Acadia vehicles.

GM says the left rear suspension toe link may have been tightened improperly.

GM dealers will inspect the suspensions and replace the fasteners if they are loose or missing.

Owner recall letters are expected to be mailed August 1, 2022.

Cadillac customers may call 800-458-8006 and GMC owners may call 800-462-8782.

GM's number for this recall is N222364330.