Chrysler CP4 Fuel Pump Recall Includes Jeeps and Rams

About 195,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 vehicles could stall from Bosch fuel pump failures.

June 16, 2022 — A Fiat Chrysler (FCA) CP4 fuel pump recall has been announced for nearly 195,000 model year 2014-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2014-2019 Ram 1500 vehicles equipped with 3.0L diesel engines.

The recall, which includes Jeeps and Rams in the U.S. and Canada, was issued because the Bosch CP4.2 high-pressure fuel pumps may fail and send debris into the fuel systems. This can shut down the vehicles due to fuel starvation.

Chrysler opened an investigation in February after reports of stalled vehicles.

The investigation included 2014-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2014-2019 Ram 1500 vehicles equipped with 3-liter diesel engines that were stalling from Bosch CP4.2 high-pressure fuel pump failures.

Jeep and Ram drivers may see warning lights, smell or see fuel leaks or possibly hear noise coming from the Bosch CP4.2 fuel pumps.

FCA isn't aware of any crash or injury reports, but the automaker has received more than 1,000 warranty claims and 215 customer assistance records.

The FCA fuel pump recall includes nearly 56,000 Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles in Canada.

Chrysler expects to mail CP4.2 fuel pump recall letters July 29, 2022, and dealers will replace the Bosch fuel pumps and possibly replace other fuel system components.

Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 owners with questions should call 800-853-1403 and ask about fuel pump recall number Z46.

Separately, Chrysler is recalling more than 27,000 Mopar high-pressure fuel pumps with these part numbers:

68211268AA

68211269AA

05158019AK

05158036AF

05158048AC

05158048AD

05158048AE

05158048AF

05158052AD

05158052AF

05158052AG

05162072AD

05162072AE

The Mopar fuel pump recall number is Z58.