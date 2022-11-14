FCA Settles With California Over Alleged Emissions Violations

California Air Resources Board reaches $5.6 million settlement agreement with Chrysler.

November 14, 2022 — For the second time in four years, alleged Chrysler emissions troubles have led to a settlement agreement with the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

This time Fiat Chrysler (FCA) is looking at a loss of more than $5.6 million for alleged violations of air quality regulations put in place by CARB.

In January 2019, FCA and CARB reached a joint settlement based on allegations Chrysler violated consumer protection and environmental laws by allegedly using emissions defeat devices on more than 100,000 vehicles nationwide.

Out of the nationwide $500 million settlement agreement, California received more than $78 million.

The latest settlement alleges there were problems with more than 30,000 model year 2012-2018 Ram 1500, 2012-2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2012-2018 Dodge Durango vehicles equipped with 5.7L gasoline engines.

According to California regulators, the "engine configuration was found to not comply with certification emission standards when it was tested by CARB."

Regulators say FCA cooperated to resolve the emissions allegations over the 2012-2018 vehicles.

Based on the settlement agreement, FCA will pay a $2.8 million civil penalty that will go to CARB’s air pollution control fund. California regulators say the money will be used for projects and research to improve California's air quality.

CARB says the remaining $2.8 million will fund a project that will help bring more electric school buses to schools in the South Coast Air Basin.