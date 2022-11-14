Ford 3G Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Modems Are Outdated

Ford and Lincoln vehicles lost important functions with the shutdown of 3G wireless service.

November 14, 2022 — A Ford 3G class action lawsuit alleges Ford and Lincoln vehicles were built with 3G wireless modems that are now obsolete with the nationwide shutdown of 3G service.

The Ford and Lincoln 3G lawsuit contends internet-enabled features such as roadside emergency safety features and other features available through the MyFord or MyLincoln mobile apps lost their functions.

Those features were allegedly rendered completely worthless when AT&T phased out 3G service in 2022.

According to the owner who filed the class action lawsuit, the problem was caused by Ford installing obsolete 3G telematics modems in these vehicles.

2014-2020 Ford Fusion Energi

2014-2017 Ford C-MAX Energi

2016-2018 Ford Focus Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

2016-2017 Lincoln MKZ / MKZ Hybrid

2015-2017 Lincoln MKC

2017 Lincoln Continental

2016-2017 Lincoln MKX

The Ford 3G lawsuit was filed by California plaintiff Michael Scriber who purchased a new 2020 Ford Fusion Energi in August 2020.

In June 2022, the plaintiff noticed that his MyFord mobile app was not working and he was unable to remote start his vehicle. He also says he lost the ability to check whether his Ford was charging or schedule when his plugged-in vehicle charged.

According to the 3G class action, the plaintiff called Ford and was told his vehicle’s 3G modem would no longer work and he should take his vehicle to a Ford dealership.

The plaintiff brought his Ford to a dealer in July 2022 when the Fusion Energi had 12,009 miles on it. The vehicle was left with the dealer where technicians examined the 3G modem that would not function with 4G service.

"They further informed him that Ford offered a 4G modem upgrade kit, however Ford did not consider it a repair covered by the warranty. They estimated that the upgrade kit costs $458.69 and labor involved would cost $558.48." — Ford 3G class action lawsuit

The plaintiff says he sent a letter to Ford October 14 demanding the automaker replace the 3G modem with a 4G modem for free under warranty.

However, the class action alleges Ford didn't offer to repair or replace the 3G modem.

According to the Ford lawsuit, the mobile application allows an owner to start, lock, unlock and locate the vehicle remotely. It also connects a driver with other vehicle resources like a parking locator, roadside assistance, dealer locations and support.

In addition, the 3G class action asserts insurance carriers offer vehicle owners preferential rates for vehicles with theft and safety features.

The loss of wireless communication from the vehicle allegedly left the plaintiff's vehicle without the anti-theft system that allowed him to identify his vehicle’s location in case of theft. According to the class action, the plaintiff will lose his insurance discount due to a worthless outdated 3G wireless modem.

The plaintiff alleges vehicle owners have not received an adequate repair for the outdated non-working 3G modems installed in the Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

The Ford 3G class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California: Michael Scriber v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiff is represented by Ahdoot & Wolfson, P.C.