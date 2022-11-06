Ford Canada Lawsuit Alleges Super Duty Roofs Are Weak

Ford F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty trucks allegedly have roofs that collapse.

November 6, 2022 — A Ford Super Duty truck roof class action lawsuit has been filed in Canada alleging the roofs are weak in 1999-2016 Ford Super Duty trucks.

Included in the Ford roof class action are Ford F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty trucks which contain the PHN-131 design platform.

Those trucks are available in three cab configurations: 2-door Regular Cab, 4-door Super Cab and 4-door Super Crew Cab.

The Ford Canada lawsuit was filed by Jeremiah Jacob Put who purchased a 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty in 2016. The plaintiff doesn't allege the roof suffered any crush damage.

The plaintiff asserts the truck roof is weak and prone to collapse in a rollover crash, bringing the roof to the level of the truck body.

The Ford class action alleges the Super Duty roofs are weak because Ford wanted to reduce costs. But doing so allegedly decreased safety in the name of profits.

Ford allegedly denies the roofs are defective and hasn't recalled the trucks or warned owners about the allegedly dangerous roofs. The automaker has also failed to offer free repairs or reimbursements for expenses related to the alleged roof defects.

By allegedly concealing the weak roofs, Ford caused the Super Duty trucks to lose their values.

The Ford Canada Super Duty roof lawsuit follows a lawsuit settlement in the U.S.

That settlement involves the crash of a 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty truck in 2014 that killed the two occupants. The jury awarded the family of the occupants $1.7 billion even though it was a blown tire that caused the crash.

The Ford Canada truck roof lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Jeremiah Jacob Put v. Ford Motor Company, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Garcha & Company.