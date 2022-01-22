Ford Fuel Filter Recall Affects F-Series Diesel Trucks

Ford recalls about 20,000 F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600, F-650 and F-750 trucks.

January 22, 2022 — A Ford fuel filter recall involves 2021 Ford F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600, F-650 and F-750 trucks equipped with 6.7L diesel engines.

Ford says nearly 20,000 trucks are recalled because small voids may be in the top of the secondary fuel filter cap which can eventually become a pinhole.

Fuel could leak from the pinhole and leak onto a hot ignition source and start a fire.

In June 2021 the fuel filter supplier contacted Ford about three warranty claims related to trucks that leaked fuel from pinholes on the upper center secondary fuel filter caps.

Customers said they could smell fuel, and the three trucks weren't old because the mileage ranged from 800 to 9,000 miles.

"Upon further analysis, the supplier identified voids in the injection molding gate area of the cap. The secondary filter cap tool has two cavities. All three return parts were produced from cavity #1. Further investigation of suspect filter build dates and quality records identified a contamination issue that occurred with cavity #1 on September 18, 2020 between 9AM - 10:40AM." — Ford

As of November 16, 2021, there have been 22 warranty claims but no crash or injury reports. One fire has been reported but Ford doesn't know if the fire was related to the fuel filter because, "Ford did not have an opportunity to inspect this vehicle or filter."

Ford truck drivers may notice fuel odors or see leaking fuel from under the hood. The problem may also set low fuel pressure diagnostic trouble code (DTC) P008A.

Ford will mail recall notices February 21, 2022, and dealers will replace the primary and secondary fuel filters.

Ford truck owners may call 866-436-7332. Ford's reference number for this recall is 22S01.