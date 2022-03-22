Ford Master Cylinder Recall Follows 4 Crashes

Ford recalls 215,000 F-150, Expedition and Lincoln Navigators for master cylinder failures.

March 22, 2022 — A Ford master cylinder recall has been announced for nearly 215,000 Ford F-150, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles following four alleged crashes.

According to the master cylinder recall, the 2016-2017 Ford Expedition, 2016-2017 Lincoln Navigator and 2016-2018 Ford F-150 vehicles are equipped with 3.5L EcoBoost engines.

The Ford and Lincoln master cylinders may allow brake fluid to leak from the front wheel circuit into the brake booster. This can cause a change in the brake pedal and reduced brake performance.

In May 2016, a Ford master cylinder recall was ordered for F-150 trucks equipped with 3.5-liter engines because brake fluid could leak into the boosters due to seal problems.

At the time, the government had opened an investigation into master cylinder failures in 2013-2014 Ford F-150 trucks after nine crashes were reported.

Then in June 2020, a Ford master cylinder recall included about 344,000 model year 2014-2017 F-150 trucks equipped with 3.5L EcoBoost engines. Ford said it was aware of seven crashes and two injuries due to brake failures.

In addition to F-150 trucks, Ford monitored Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators because they share a similar brake master cylinder design. In November 2021 Ford saw increased master cylinder failure rates and as of March 4, the automaker is aware of four low-speed crashes in the subject vehicles.

However, Ford isn't aware of any injuries associated with master cylinder problems.

According to Ford, a driver will hear a chime and see a warning light and message if the brake fluid reaches a certain level.

"Investigation of field return parts found the causes of the brake fluid leak to be brake fluid contamination that could interfere with rear cup seal function or, to a lesser extent, rolling of the rearmost cup seal in the master cylinder." — Ford master cylinder recall

Ford says nearly 19,000 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Ford dealers will replace the master cylinders and also the brake boosters if the master cylinders were leaking brake fluid.

Ford master cylinder recall notices are expected to be mailed April 25, 2022, but concerned owners may call 866-436-7332.

The Ford master cylinder recall reference number is 22S11.