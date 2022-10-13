Ford Maverick Brake Lights Activate Without Using Brake Pedal

Ford recalls 11,000 Maverick trucks because of several claims about brake light malfunctions.

October 13, 2022 — A 2022 Ford Maverick recall involves more than 11,000 trucks equipped with anti-lock braking system modules that may cause the brake lights to illuminate without drivers applying the brake pedals.

The 2022 Ford Maverick trucks violate federal safety standards, at least until the vehicles are repaired.

Ford explains the problem like this:

"Due to a lack of definition in the Active Cruise Control (ACC) and the Antilock Braking System (ABS) interface specification, the ABS sends an incorrect signal to the Integrated Trailer Relay Module (ITRM). The ITRM then assumes by reading this incorrect signal that the brakes are still active, leading to the brake lamps illuminating when the brakes are not active."

Ford was notified of the Maverick brake light issue in August. An investigation revealed the ABS module supplied by Continental transmitted an incorrect value to the integrated trailer relay module. Ford says the supplier misinterpreted specifications provided by the automaker.

As of September 22, 2022, there have been 23 warranty claims alleging Maverick brake lights illuminating without brake application. But there have been no crashes or injuries caused by the stay-on brake lights.

There are also no warning lights that will alert drivers if the brake lights malfunction.

Ford expects to mail Maverick recall letters November 7, 2022, and dealers will update the ABS module software.

Ford Maverick owners may call Ford customer service at 866-436-7332 and use recall number 22C24.