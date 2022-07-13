Ford PowerShift Transmission Lawsuit Involves Fiesta and Focus

Ford dual-clutch transmissions allegedly lurch, buck, jerk, have acceleration problems, then fail.

July 13, 2022 — A Ford PowerShift transmission lawsuit includes 2017-2019 Ford Fiesta and 2017-2018 Ford Focus vehicles equipped with DPS6 dual-clutch transmissions.

The class action lawsuit alleges the transmissions jerk, slip, buck, experience sudden acceleration, delays in downshifts and delayed acceleration.

The same attorneys who filed this PowerShift transmission lawsuit were involved in a previous settlement that involved 2011-2016 Ford Fiesta and 2012-2016 Ford Focus vehicles.

But now 2017-2019 Ford Fiesta and 2017-2018 Ford Focus vehicles allegedly have the same defects that cause complete transmission failures.

Ford PowerShift Transmission Lawsuit: Overheating Components

"The Transmission Defect is caused by design, material, manufacturing, and/or workmanship defects of the transmission’s “dry” clutches system which cause clutches to overheat and fail, as well as damage other transmission components. Moreover, the Transmission Defect may be exacerbated by improper programming in the Transmission Control Module (“TCM”), the computer which controls the automatic shifting of the Powershift Transmission." — Ford PowerShift transmission lawsuit

Ford allegedly tells customers the transmission defects are only “normal driving conditions” so that Ford can allegedly continue to conceal the transmission problems.

Ford dealers have been issued PowerShift transmission technical service bulletins, but the four plaintiffs who filed the class action say Ford doesn't know how to repair the dual-clutch transmissions.

Those plaintiffs also claim the transmission problems have existed since the PowerShift transmissions were first developed, but in reality the automaker allegedly rushed the transmissions to the market which made the vehicles unsafe to drive.

When a Ford Fiesta or Ford Focus lurches forward or suddenly loses forward propulsion, occupants and others on the road are put at risk of injuries, or worse. The class action lawsuit asserts the PowerShift transmissions will cause the vehicles to lurch and move forward even when drivers apply the brake pedals.

Even for Focus and Fiesta vehicles still under their warranties, Ford allegedly cannot do anything but provide temporary fixes that never truly repair the allegedly unrepairable PowerShift transmissions.

And replacing transmission components, even for free, allegedly doesn't help because the lawsuit alleges the replacement components are also defective.

"Ford dealerships will also sometimes perform repairs to or replacements of the clutch components of the PowerShift Transmission, but those repairs are likewise ineffective, and, may require waiting up to six months for replacement parts to become available, if not longer." — PowerShift transmission lawsuit

Ford was allegedly aware of the PowerShift transmission issues in 2010 and is fully aware of the severe cost to Focus and Fiesta owners to replace the components.

The Ford PowerShift transmission lawsuit was filed by these vehicle owners:

Margaret Barnes / Tennessee / 2017 Ford Focus

Eric Senkyrik / Texas / 2017 Ford Focus

Michael Hogan / Florida / 2017 Ford Focus

Sharon Jackson / Nebraska / 2018 Ford Focus

The Ford PowerShift transmission lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware: Barnes, et al., v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by Capstone Law APC, and Berger & Montague P.C.