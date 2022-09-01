Ford Rearview Camera Recall Affects F-250, F-350 and F-450

Ford recalls 277,000 Super Duty trucks and Lincoln Continentals over foggy camera images.

September 1, 2022 — More than 277,000 model year 2017-2020 Ford F-250, F-350, F-450 Super Duty trucks and 2017-2020 Lincoln Continental cars are recalled if they are equipped with 360-degree camera systems.

Ford says the anti-reflective camera lens coating can degrade and lead to foggy rearview camera images.

Ford says the internal lens on the rearview camera has an anti-reflective coating that is susceptible to damage from exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

Ford opened an investigation in August 2021 due to an increase in warranty claims for foggy rearview camera images in Ford Super Duty trucks and Lincoln Continental cars. Vehicle owners reported no amount of cleaning helped with the foggy camera lens.

Engineers determined an internal lens on the Magna Zurich Lite digital rear cameras have anti-reflective coating that is damaged by UV radiation exposure.

Ford conducted a weathering study that showed the Magna Zurich Lite digital cameras experienced cracking of the anti-reflective coating on the third inner lens.

As of July 13, 2022, Ford was aware of 7,625 Super Duty truck warranty reports in the U.S. and 1,236 Lincoln Continental warranty reports related to the cameras.

However, Ford says it is unaware of any crash or injury reports.

Ford will mail rearview camera recall letters September 12, 2022, and dealerships will replace the rearview cameras.

Ford and Lincoln owners may call 866-436-7332 and use rearview camera recall number 22S51.